FRANKFURT Oct 29 Deutsche Boerse said its third-quarter earnings before interest and taxes more than halved, hit by lower trading activity at derivatives arm Eurex and the costs of a legal settlement related to the possible violation of U.S. sanctions.

Earnings before interest and taxes fell to 101 million euros ($139.1 million), down from 245.4 million in the year-earlier period, weighed by a 112.5 mln eur provision linked to the U.S. case.