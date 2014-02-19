FRANKFURT Feb 19 Deutsche Boerse
said it would keep its dividend stable after posting flat
operating profit in the fourth quarter that disappointed
expectations for a near 10 percent rise.
Quarterly earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 189.5
million euros ($260.63 million) were slightly ahead of the 185
million earned in the year earlier quarter but short of the 203
million euro average of six forecasts in a Reuters poll.
The exchange operator said in a statement on Wednesday it
would propose keeping its dividend for 2013 stable at 2.10 euros
per share.