FRANKFURT Feb 19 Deutsche Boerse said it would keep its dividend stable after posting flat operating profit in the fourth quarter that disappointed expectations for a near 10 percent rise.

Quarterly earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 189.5 million euros ($260.63 million) were slightly ahead of the 185 million earned in the year earlier quarter but short of the 203 million euro average of six forecasts in a Reuters poll.

The exchange operator said in a statement on Wednesday it would propose keeping its dividend for 2013 stable at 2.10 euros per share.