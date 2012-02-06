* To close First Quotation Segment Board
* To tighten rules for Entry Standard
* Measures expected to be effective in Q3
FRANKFURT, Feb 6 Deutsche Boerse
is seeking to curb market manipulation by tightening
up the rules on its open market platform, it said on Monday.
The German exchange said it would close its First Quotation
board, a segment of its open market platform, which is a cheap
and fast way for companies to offer their shares and bonds,
after a stricter regime introduced in 2011 failed to have the
desired effect.
"Despite criminal law and supervisory measures and the close
involvement of the applicant and the tightening of admission
requirements, there have nevertheless continued to be massive
and frequent suspected cases of market manipulation," Deutsche
Boerse said in a statement.
A spokeswoman for Deutsche Boerse declined to name specific
cases of market manipulation or give numbers of incidents.
Deutsche Boerse said current First Quotation Board members
meeting the entry criteria will be able to move to the more
regulated Prime Standard and General Standard segments in its
Regulated Market, as well as the Entry Standard in the Open
Market segment.
The changes will take effect in the third quarter of this
year.
At the same time Entry Standard rules will be tweaked, with
a public offering and a prospectus becoming mandatory for
access, and tighter follow-up requirements.
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Greg Mahlich)