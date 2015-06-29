BRIEF-eGuarantee completes off-floor distribution
* Says it completes the off-floor distribution of shares on March 24
FRANKFURT, June 29 Deutsche Boerse is in talks with Swiss Six Group to buy the remaining stakes in their joint ventures Stoxx and Indexium for 650 million Swiss francs ($692 million).
The German exchange operator owns 50.1 percent of Stoxx AG and 49.9 percent of Indexium AG.
"The parties want to clarify all other contractual modalities in the upcoming negotiations," Deutsche Boerse said on Monday. ($1 = 0.9390 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Jonathan Gould)
March 24 Australian shares posted their biggest intra-day gain in more than three weeks on Friday, led by financials and healthcare stocks and clawing back this week's earlier losses, as investors eyed the possibility of an imminent U.S. healthcare vote.