FRANKFURT, June 29 Deutsche Boerse is in talks with Swiss Six Group to buy the remaining stakes in their joint ventures Stoxx and Indexium for 650 million Swiss francs ($692 million).

The German exchange operator owns 50.1 percent of Stoxx AG and 49.9 percent of Indexium AG.

"The parties want to clarify all other contractual modalities in the upcoming negotiations," Deutsche Boerse said on Monday. ($1 = 0.9390 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Jonathan Gould)