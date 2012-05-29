FRANKFURT May 29 Frankfurt stock exchange
operator Deutsche Boerse plans to buy back shares
worth around 100 million euros ($125.36 million) by the end of
July, the company said late on Tuesday.
"The overall repurchase volume will amount to approximately
100 million euros of the total planned repurchase volume for
2012 of up to 200 million euros," it said in a statement.
The company said the shares could be used for several
purposes, including a possible cancellation of the stock or a
sale that could exclude existing shareholders.
($1 = 0.7977 euros)
(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by Gerald E.
McCormick)