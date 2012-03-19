* D.Boerse says to appeal to European court in Luxembourg
* D.Boerse seeking to recoup costs-source
(Adds details, source comments)
By John McCrank and Jonathan Gould
NEW YORK/FRANKFURT, MARCH 19 - Deutsche Boerse AG
plans to sue the European Commission for blocking i ts $ 9 billion
merger wi th NY SE Euronext, to recoup merger costs and
keep the door open for future deals in the derivative markets.
The European Commission cited antitrust reasons for its Feb.
1 decision to block the D. Boerse-NYSE m erger, saying it would
have led to a near-monopoly in European financial derivatives
worldwide.
"Deutsche Boerse is of the view that several aspects of the
decision are incorrect," the operator of the Frankfurt stock
exchange said in a statement on Monday. It said it would bring
the suit before the European court in Luxembourg.
Deutsche Boerse would not comment on the suit beyond its
statement, but Chief Executive Reto Francioni said on a
conference call last month that an appeal might force European
regulators to change their definition of the derivatives
markets, which does not include over-the-counter trading.
European regulators did not take into account the
over-the-counter derivatives market when assessing the antitrust
implications of the proposed deal.
Deutsche Boerse is concerned that allowing that definition
to stand could keep it from future deals for derivatives markets
in Europe, a source familiar with the company's thinking said.
The exchange operator would also attempt to recoup the $82.2
million euros it spent pursuing the failed merger, the source
said.
The person, who asked to remain anonymous because of the
sensitivity of the issue, said Deutsche Boerse had no plans to
try to revitalize the merger with NYSE Euronext.
NYSE Euronext declined to comment.
The move to sue the European Commission for blocking a
merger is unusual but not unheard of. General Electric
unsuccessfully appealed the EU Commission decision to block its
2001 merger with Honeywell.
"The likelihood of success is as close to zero as you can
possibly measure," said Evan Stewart, an antitrust lawyer and
managing partner at Zuckerman Spaeder LLP in New York.
He said it was also highly unlikely that the exchange
operator would be able to recover any monetary damages from the
government body.
In arriving at its decision to block the deal, the European
Commission said it consulted more than 700 market participants
and stakeholders.
The proposed merger was just one of several international
deals among exchanges to have failed in the past year.
Nasdaq OMX and IntercontinentalExchange Inc's
bid for NYSE Euronext was rejected by the U.S.
Department of Justice. London Stock Exchange's takeover
of TMX Group was rejected by shareholders of the Toronto
Stock Exchange operator, and Singapore Exchange Ltd's
bid for Australia's ASX Ltd was stopped by the
Australian government.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould in Frankfurt and John McCrank in
New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Steve Orlofsky)