* German Xetra trading failed to open on Tuesday
* Exchange says trading halted until further notice
* Irish and Austrian exchanges say not affected
(Adds that trading in Austria, Ireland unaffected)
FRANKFURT, May 8 Deutsche Boerse 's
Frankfurt-based XETRA shares trading platform failed at the open
on Tuesday and remains su spended un til further notice, the
exchange operator said.
"Due to technical problems we are currently experiencing a
failure in the Xetra System. There is no trading possible at the
moment," Deutsche Boerse said in a statement.
Spokespeople for the Irish Stock Exchange and for the
operator of the Austrian stock exchange Wiener Boerse AG, which
both use the Xetra system, said their sites were unaffected by
the glitch.
(Reporting By Edward Taylor, Padraic Halpin in Dublin)