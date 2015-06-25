BRIEF-Convoy Global Holdings says FY loss before tax was HK$65 mln
* FY loss before tax of HK$65 million versus loss of HK$499.7 million
FRANKFURT, June 25 German exchange operator Deutsche Boerse on Thursday said trading on its Xetra shares trading platform had been suspended for technical reasons.
"We are investigating the failure and will keep you informed," Deutsche Boerse said in a statement on its website. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Ludwig Burger)
ABUJA, March 29 A consortium led by General Electric submitted the only bid for a Nigerian railway concession project worth around $2 billion for two lines connecting northern cities to others in the south, a procurement process adviser said on Wednesday.