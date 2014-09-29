Iceland flags new step in lifting of capital controls
STOCKHOLM, March 12 Icelandic authorities will present changes to the country's capital controls later on Sunday, a central bank spokesperson said.
Sept 29 Deutsche Grundstuecksauktionen AG : * Says property sales of 26.9 million euros increased by 32 pct in Q3 (previous
year: 20.4 million euros) * Says over 85 pct of the objects offered found new owners * Says Q3 net brokerage fees amounted to about 2.65 million euros versus 2.28
million euros year ago * Says in autumn auctions a total of 515 properties were auctioned for the
equivalent of around 26.9 million euros * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
STOCKHOLM, March 12 Icelandic authorities will present changes to the country's capital controls later on Sunday, a central bank spokesperson said.
* Says Mubadala Development completes second step of transaction to acquire 20 percent stake in Investcorp’s parent
* Bank working to recover 60 million dinars bad loans Source:(http://bit.ly/2myC1Jb) Further company coverage: