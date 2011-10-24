* Staff to halt work for 90 mins on Tues

* Protest is against night flight ban at Frankfurt

* Staff council says thousands of jobs at risk (Adds background, comment from staff council)

FRANKFURT, Oct 24 - Staff working for the freight unit of German flagship airline Lufthansa will strike on Tuesday to protest about a recently imposed ban on night flights at Frankfurt, Germany's largest airport.

The strike will run for 90 mins from 1130 GMT, Lufthansa Cargo said in a statement on its website on Monday, adding it would increase staff numbers during the day to try to reduce the impact of the strike on its customers.

The staff council said a decision by a court in Hesse to ban flights between the hours of 2300 and 0500 local time from Oct. 30 put thousands of jobs at risk.

Lufthansa Cargo, which had been due to operate the majority of the 17 available night-time slots at Frankfurt, last week announced a hastily rearranged winter schedule in order to compensate for the ban.

The unit employs around 2,400 people in Frankfurt. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)