US STOCKS-Wall St sinks on fears of delays to Trump tax cuts
* Indexes down: Dow 1.14 pct, S&P 1.24 pct, Nasdaq 1.83 pct (Updates at close, adds detail on market moves)
FRANKFURT Jan 10 Deutsche Lufthansa AG : * Lufthansa says December passenger traffic in terms of revenue seat
kilometres up 1.7 percent * Lufthansa says December passenger load factor widens by 0.8
percentage points to 78.0 * Lufthansa says December freight/post falls 2.6 percent
NEW YORK, March 21 Wall Street fell sharply on Tuesday as investors worried that President Donald Trump will struggle to deliver promised tax cuts that propelled the market to record highs in recent months, with nervousness deepening ahead of a key healthcare vote.
March 21 Dominion Diamond , target of a $1.1 billion unsolicited bid, should run a formal sales process for the company and open its books to what could be several interested parties, Dominion's biggest shareholder told Reuters on Tuesday.