UK supermarket Asda offers pay rise for flexible working
LONDON, March 13 Asda, the British supermarket owned by Wal-Mart, is offering staff in its stores a 14 percent rise in hourly pay, if they sign a contract requiring more flexible working.
FRANKFURT Feb 11 Deutsche Lufthansa AG : * Says January passenger traffic in terms of revenue seat
kilometres up 2.6 percent * Says January passenger load factor widens 0.8 percent points to 75.6 pct * Says January freight/post rises 1.0 percent
LONDON, March 13 Asda, the British supermarket owned by Wal-Mart, is offering staff in its stores a 14 percent rise in hourly pay, if they sign a contract requiring more flexible working.
* Dollar steady after Friday slide as probable Fed hike looms
LONDON, March 13 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Fathers working in the City of London, the capital's financial district, were urged on Monday to take a gender bias test to see if they are really helping to make workplaces welcoming for their daughters.