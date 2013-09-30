FRANKFURT, Sept 30 German postal services group
Deutsche Post said it was issuing 1 billion euros
($1.35 billion) worth of bonds and extending a syndicated credit
facility to take advantage of lower borrowing costs.
Deutsche Post plans to place two corporate bonds worth 1
billion euros to refinance a ten-year bond that will mature in
January 2014, it said in a statement on Monday.
In addition, the group has renewed ahead of schedule a
five-year 2 billion euro syndicated loan facility that it agreed
in 2010 with a consortium of banks.
The new credit line, for which it obtained more favorable
terms, runs until 2018, with two additional extension options of
one year each.
($1 = 0.7385 euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Jonathan Gould)