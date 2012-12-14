FRANKFURT Dec 14 Deutsche Post may set up intercity bus services to take advantage of market liberalisation after a decades-long absence from the market.

The mail and express delivery company said on Friday it could launch bus operations jointly with German automobile club ADAC in 2014 at the earliest.

Deutsche Post ran bus services between major German cities until the 1970s, when it was still a state-owned monopoly. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Dan Lalor)