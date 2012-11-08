FRANKFURT Nov 8 Deutsche Post posted a 6.5 percent fall in earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) in the third quarter, missing consensus.

Europe's biggest express delivery and mail company said EBIT was at 604 million euros ($770.40 million) compared to 646 million the year-earlier, with revenues up 5.7 percent at 13.838 billion euros.

The average in a Reuters poll was for flat EBIT at 648 million euros ($829.54 million) and revenues 3.8 percent higher at 13.594 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7840 euros) (Reporting By Marilyn Gerlach)