FRANKFURT, March 12 Deutsche Post reported a 7
percent rise in operating profit in fourth quarter, beating
estimates, partly boosted by its parcel business and strong
growth in its international courier Express division.
The world's No. 1 postal and logistics group by revenue
posted fourth-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of
885 million euros ($1.23 billion) compared with 827 million last
year and revenue of 14.494 billion, down 0.6 percent.
The average in a Reuters poll was for EBIT of 878 million
euros and revenue of 14.783 billion.
It proposed to pay a dividend of 0.80 euro per share,
beating estimates of 0.76 euro and higher than 0.70 euro paid
the previous year.
($1 = 0.7212 euros)
