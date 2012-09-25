FRANKFURT, Sept 25 Deutsche Post DHL said it was raising prices at its DHL Express business worldwide from Jan. 1 to take into account inflation and rising operating costs.

In Germany, prices will increase by an average 4.9 percent, Europe's biggest mail and express delivery company said on Tuesday, without providing a figure for its global business.

The express division accounted for about 20 percent of Deutsche Post's annual revenue, and it is vulnerable to swings in the global economy. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)