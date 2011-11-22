* Says to shut down First Mail's letter ops by year-end

FRANKFURT, Nov 22 Deutsche Post DHL said it planned to shut the letter mail business of regional discount unit First Mail by the year-end rather than following court orders to lift its prices from dumping levels.

Of First Mail's 1,600 employees, which include 910 trainees, almost 1,100 will be transferred to the parent company, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

Contracts of about 500 short-term workers will not be extended, he said.

A German regulator in June accused Deutsche Post, Europe's biggest mail and express deliverer, of letting First Mail charge less than it needs to cover its costs, breaching regulations and making it difficult for rivals to compete.

A German court this month rejected Deutsche Post's legal challenge of that ruling.

First Mail offers discounted services to customers sending off at least 50 postcards or letters at once in the German states of North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin.

A spokesman for Germany's powerful services trade union Verdi said that Deutsche Post was obliged to offer other jobs within the group to most of First Mail's 1,600 staff. (Reporting by Anneli Palmen; Writing by Maria Sheahan)