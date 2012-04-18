HAMBURG, April 18 Deutsche Post Chief Executive Frank Appel made upbeat comments about the global economy and said Europe's biggest mail and express delivery company was benefiting from lively retail sales via the internet.

"We currently see no dramatic deterioration of the economy," he said late on Tuesday.

Deutsche Post, which eyes an increase in annual operating profit to 2.5-2.6 billion euros ($3.3-3.4 billion) from 2.44 billion last year, is due to publish its first-quarter financial results on May 8. ($1 = 0.7610 euros) (Reporting by Jan Schwartz and Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Maria Sheahan)