HAMBURG, April 18 Deutsche Post Chief
Executive Frank Appel made upbeat comments about the global
economy and said Europe's biggest mail and express delivery
company was benefiting from lively retail sales via the
internet.
"We currently see no dramatic deterioration of the economy,"
he said late on Tuesday.
Deutsche Post, which eyes an increase in annual operating
profit to 2.5-2.6 billion euros ($3.3-3.4 billion) from 2.44
billion last year, is due to publish its first-quarter financial
results on May 8.
($1 = 0.7610 euros)
(Reporting by Jan Schwartz and Matthias Inverardi; Writing by
Maria Sheahan)