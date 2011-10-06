(Adds details, CEO quote, background)

* Deal affects about 130,000 German mail workers

* New hires to receive on average 4 pct less

* Deal will help Mail stabilise EBIT at 1 bln euros -CEO

FRANKFURT, Oct 6 German logistics group Deutsche Post (DPWGn.DE) and German union Verdi have agreed average wage cuts for new mail employees of 4 percent in exchange for guaranteeing the jobs of 130,000 German mail workers through 2015.

That would allow the company to pay new hires only 10.70 euros per hour, instead of the previous 11.13 euros, the company said in a statement.

"The agreement is an important contributor to permanently stabilising (operating) profits at our mail business at 1 billion euros and gives us additional breathing space to react to future developments in a shrinking mail market," Deutsche Post Chief Executive Frank Appel said in a statement.

Currently Deutsche Post aims to achieve earnings before interest and tax of (EBIT) 2.2 billion to 2.4 billion euros ($2.9-$3.2 billion) this year, of which 1 billion should come from its mail business.

The two parties plan to hold collective wage bargaining talks early next year, since the current pay deal expires at the end of December. ($1 = 0.751 Euros) (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by Will Waterman)