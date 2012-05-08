* Revenues, operating profit, net profit beat consensus
* Earnings driven by express, supply chain in Asia
* Q1 EBIT 691 mln euros vs poll avg 656 mln euros
* Deutsche Post affirms outlook
(Adds CFO comments, details on business in Asia)
FRANKFURT, May 8 Deutsche Post DHL
was upbeat on the rest of the year after new contracts and
demand for express delivery services in Asia helped beat
expectations for sales and profit in the first quarter.
"There is still very healthy growth (in Asia) and we are
profiting from that because we are still very strong in Asia in
all DHL division," Chief Financial Officer Larry Rosen told
journalists during a conference call on Tuesday.
Companies around the world are pinning their hopes for 2012
on resilient growth in Asia - where Deutsche Post generates
about 14 percent of annual sales - as the United States
struggles through a soft patch and Europe battles recession.
First-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) at
Europe's biggest express delivery and mail company were up 9.9
percent at 691 million euros ($902 million), beating a consensus
forecast of 656 million euros in a Reuters poll.
It said it still sees its 2012 EBIT improving to 2.5-2.6
billion euros from 2.44 billion last year, with an increase in
sales, and affirmed its medium-term targets.
Analysts on average see Deutsche Post's 2012 EBIT edging up
to 2.60 billion euros, followed by 2.81 billion in 2013.
Deutsche Post's strong results come after U.S. rival United
Parcel Service posted disappointing quarterly results
and FedEx lowered its outlook for the rest of the year
due to tepid economic growth.
"Even in the face of an uncertain economic climate,
particularly in western economies, we believe that the group
will continue to experience good earnings momentum," Deutsche
Post said, adding it saw the positive earnings trend continuing
into 2013.
AUTOS, PHARMA HELP
Deutsche Post's earnings have held up thanks to demand for
supply chain services from the automotive and pharmaceutical
sectors, winning new business in countries such as Australia,
Thailand, Indonesia and Japan.
It has also given up some less profitable business to boost
margins, such as its domestic mail business in the United
Kingdom and domestic express delivery in China.
Deutsche Post's quarterly revenue edged up 4.3 percent to
13.4 billion euros, while sales in the Asia-Pacific region were
up by 12 percent.
Deutsche Post - whose main businesses are express delivery,
supply chain, freight forwarding and letter mail services - said
first-quarter net profit jumped by two thirds to 533 million
euros, beating consensus of 519 million.
Shares of Deutsche Post have gained about 18 percent so far
this year.
But it trades at 10.9 times estimates of 12-month forward
earnings, at a discount to UPS's multiple of 15.3 and FedEx at
12.2, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine, which weights
analyst estimates according to their accuracy.
($1=0.7663 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by David Cowell)