FRANKFURT May 8 Deutsche Post DHL
reported better than expected quarterly results and confirmed
its outlook on Tuesday, citing its strong express delivery and
supply chain business in Asia.
Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) were up 9.9 percent
at 691 million euros ($902 million) in the three months through
April, beating a consensus forecast of 656 million euros in a
Reuters poll.
Europe's biggest mail and express delivery company said it
still sees its 2012 EBIT improving to 2.5-2.6 billion euros from
2.44 billion euros last year, with an increase in sales.
Analysts on average see the company's 2012 EBIT edging up to
2.60 billion euros.
