FRANKFURT Jan 25 Deutsche Post DHL said it will file an appeal with the European Court of Justice against the European Commission's ruling that it should repay state aid.

"The EU Commission's ruling on a repayment is incomprehensible and has no basis in fact," Chief Executive Frank Appel said in a statement on Wednesday.

The European Commission said earlier Deutsche Post will have to repay between 500 million euros ($649 million) and 1 billion euros in aid to German authorities that European Union competition regulators found breached state aid rules.

Deutsche Post also said the ruling will have no impact on its earnings in 2011 or the following years, adding it reached its 2011 target for earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of more than 2.4 billion euros.

($1 = 0.7704 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)