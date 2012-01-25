FRANKFURT Jan 25 Deutsche Post DHL
said it will file an appeal with the European Court
of Justice against the European Commission's ruling that it
should repay state aid.
"The EU Commission's ruling on a repayment is
incomprehensible and has no basis in fact," Chief Executive
Frank Appel said in a statement on Wednesday.
The European Commission said earlier Deutsche Post will have
to repay between 500 million euros ($649 million) and 1 billion
euros in aid to German authorities that European Union
competition regulators found breached state aid rules.
Deutsche Post also said the ruling will have no impact on
its earnings in 2011 or the following years, adding it reached
its 2011 target for earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of
more than 2.4 billion euros.
($1 = 0.7704 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan)