* Eyes EBIT of 3.35-3.55 bln eur by 2015
* Says Mail division earnings stabilised
* To invest 750 mln eur in German parcel network
FRANKFURT, May 24 Deutsche Post said
it was seeing a stabilisation in its traditional mail business
as it announced a target to grow earnings by 1 billion euros
($1.3 billion) over the next three years.
A move to emails and other forms of electronic communication
has hit letter delivery companies badly.
With more people ordering goods from the internet, however,
Deutsche Post said, that parcel volumes were increasing and it
would invest 750 million euros in its parcel network in Germany.
"While slow mail decline is under control, parcel will grow
strongly, resulting in a stable performance," Europe's biggest
express delivery and mail company said in a presentation for a
capital markets day on Thursday.
The group said it wants to increase overall earnings before
tax and interest (EBIT) to between 3.35 billion and 3.55 billion
euros by 2015.
It said EBIT in its mail division had stabilised after
several years of declines and would contribute at least 1
billion euros to the 2015 EBIT target.
Shares in Deutsche Post were up 0.7 percent at 12.97 euros
at 0943 GMT, outperforming the wider DAX index of leading German
shares, up 0.2 percent.
($1 = 0.7947 euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan)