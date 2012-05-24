* Aims to increase EBIT to 3.35-3.55 bln eur by 2015
* Says Mail division earnings stabilised
* To invest 750 mln eur in German parcel network
* DHL EBIT goal of 2.7-2.9 bln eur by 2015
* Shares up 1.9 pct, among top Dax gainers
(Adds CEO comment, more detail on DHL, Asia)
FRANKFURT, May 24 Deutsche Post DHL
said canny Germans shopping for bargains on the Internet were
stabilising its traditional mail business as it announced a
target to grow earnings by 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) over
the next three years.
A move to emails and other forms of electronic communication
has hit letter delivery companies badly, but the rise of
internet shopping has led to a surge in the number of parcels
being delivered.
Deutsche Post, Europe's biggest express delivery and mail
company, said its domestic parcel volumes rose 13.6 percent in
the first quarter, faster than the 9.8 percent in the previous
quarter, and forecast further growth.
The group was upbeat for the business even as data showed
German business sentiment collapsed in May and the manufacturing
sector shrank, threatening to end the immunity of Europe's
largest economy to the troubles surrounding it.
"People say this could be affected by the economy slowing
down, but I believe it will accelerate because people are
getting more and more price sensitive and you get the greatest
price transparency on the internet," Chief Executive Frank Appel
told investors at a capital markets day on Thursday.
Deutsche Post - whose main businesses are express delivery,
supply chain, freight forwarding and letter mail services - is
therefore going to invest 750 million euros in its parcel
network in Germany by 2014.
It said earnings before tax and interest (EBIT) in its mail
division had stabilised after several years of declines and
would contribute at least 1 billion euros to its group 2015 EBIT
target of between 3.35 billion and 3.55 billion euros.
Deutsche Post made profit of 2.44 billion in 2011.
The majority of earnings will come from DHL, where EBIT is
expected to grow at an annual rate of between 13 and 15 percent
to 2.7-2.9 billion euros.
Growth there will be driven by expansion in Asia and
emerging markets like Brazil and Mexico, a strategy which helped
the group to better than expected first-quarter results.
Shares in Deutsche Post were up 1.9 percent at 13.12 euros
at 1041 GMT, outperforming the wider DAX index of leading German
shares, up 0.8 percent.
($1 = 0.7947 euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)