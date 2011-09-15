HAMBURG, Sept 15 Deutsche Post DHL (DPWGn.DE) plans to invest in its German parcel business as it banks on consumers buying more goods online instead of in bricks-and-mortar stores.

Europe's biggest mail and express delivery company said on Thursday it will spend 750 million euros ($1.03 billion) to modernise 33 parcel distribution centres in Germany over the next three to four years.

It will use the money to speed up sorting of shipments in the centres and to make the parcel business more profitable.

Consumers in Germany ordered 30.3 billion euros of goods online in 2010, accounting for almost 8 percent of overall retail sales, according to German trade group bvh.

So far, the bulk of online purchases in Germany are of clothing, DVDs and consumer electronics. But Deutsche Post is counting on growing sales of prescription drugs, cosmetics and food via the internet.

Non-prescription drugs are available online in Germany, and some companies including U.S. online retailer Amazon.com are testing the waters for online food sales.

Deutsche Post's business comprises express delivery, supply chain and freight services, as well as a mail division handling letters and parcels. It aims to grow earnings in its parcel business, it said on Thursday, without elaborating.

The parcel business competes with French-owned DPD and Hermes, part of Germany's Otto group, in Germany.

Deutsche Post sees itself as Germany's biggest shipper for private customers, while DPD is the No.1 provider for corporate clients. ($1 = 0.731 Euros) (Writing by Maria Sheahan)