HAMBURG, Sept 15 Deutsche Post DHL (DPWGn.DE)
plans to invest in its German parcel business as it banks on
consumers buying more goods online instead of in
bricks-and-mortar stores.
Europe's biggest mail and express delivery company said on
Thursday it will spend 750 million euros ($1.03 billion) to
modernise 33 parcel distribution centres in Germany over the
next three to four years.
It will use the money to speed up sorting of shipments in
the centres and to make the parcel business more profitable.
Consumers in Germany ordered 30.3 billion euros of goods
online in 2010, accounting for almost 8 percent of overall
retail sales, according to German trade group bvh.
So far, the bulk of online purchases in Germany are of
clothing, DVDs and consumer electronics. But Deutsche Post is
counting on growing sales of prescription drugs, cosmetics and
food via the internet.
Non-prescription drugs are available online in Germany, and
some companies including U.S. online retailer Amazon.com
are testing the waters for online food sales.
Deutsche Post's business comprises express delivery, supply
chain and freight services, as well as a mail division handling
letters and parcels. It aims to grow earnings in its parcel
business, it said on Thursday, without elaborating.
The parcel business competes with French-owned DPD and
Hermes, part of Germany's Otto group, in Germany.
Deutsche Post sees itself as Germany's biggest shipper for
private customers, while DPD is the No.1 provider for corporate
clients.
($1 = 0.731 Euros)
(Writing by Maria Sheahan)