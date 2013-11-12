MOVES- Citibank, HSBC, AXA Investment Managers
March 9 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
FRANKFURT Nov 12 Deutsche Post expects further currency headwinds in the fourth quarter but estimates they will be less painful than in the third quarter, Chief Financial Officer Larry Rosen told analysts on Tuesday.
"There is some reason to expect it will have an effect on Q4 though not perhaps not as acute as in Q3," Rosen said.
Post said in its quarterly report that negative currency effects reduced revenue by 713 million euros ($956 million) in the third quarter. ($1 = 0.7459 euros)
(Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach)
March 9 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
March 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
(Refiles to change GMT to 2040) March 9 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: HEALTHCARE The Trump-backed Republican plan to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system clears its first hurdle but chances for passage in Congress look uncertain amid opposition by Democrats, conservatives and industry groups. ENVIRONMENT EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt says he is not convinced carbon dioxide from human