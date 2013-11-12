FRANKFURT Nov 12 Deutsche Post expects further currency headwinds in the fourth quarter but estimates they will be less painful than in the third quarter, Chief Financial Officer Larry Rosen told analysts on Tuesday.

"There is some reason to expect it will have an effect on Q4 though not perhaps not as acute as in Q3," Rosen said.

Post said in its quarterly report that negative currency effects reduced revenue by 713 million euros ($956 million) in the third quarter. ($1 = 0.7459 euros)

(Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach)