FRANKFURT, March 5 Deutsche Post DHL shareholders can expect to see their annual dividend payout rise in the coming years as net profit increases, the company's finance chief said.

"We would absolutely expect further dividend progression as we improve our income in line with our medium-term forecast," Larry Rosen told analysts during a conference call on Tuesday.

Deutsche Post earlier announced plans to pay an unchanged dividend of 0.70 euros per share for 2012, equivalent to 53 percent of annual net profit.

Deutsche Post has a general policy of paying out between 40 percent and 60 percent of its annual profit as a dividend, though its payout was at the upper end of that range in 2010 and 2011, at 59 percent and 58 percent, respectively.

"I think you should see the dividend move today as a step toward normalisation," Rosen said. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; editing by Edward Taylor)