FRANKFURT Nov 9 Deutsche Post DHL (DPWGn.DE) raised its 2011 outlook after robust Asian demand for express delivery and supply chain services helped it beat expectations for the third quarter.

Deutsche Post said it now sees earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) exceeding 2.4 billion euros ($3.1 billion) this year, in line with a 2.41 billion euro average analyst estimate in a Reuters poll.

It had previously said it expects to reach the upper end of its outlook range of 2.2-2.4 billion euros.

Third-quarter EBIT jumped 18.5 percent to 646 million euros, above consensus of 586 million euros. ($1 = 0.724 Euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)