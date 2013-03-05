UPDATE 1-Rockwell Medical shareholders nominate two directors in proxy fight
NEW YORK, March 2 Two Rockwell Medical Inc shareholders have launched a proxy fight against the company, nominating themselves to serve as directors on the board.
FRANKFURT, March 5 Deutsche Post DHL sees its 2013 operating profit rising to between 2.7 billion euros ($3.5 billion) and 2.95 billion euros, the company said after posting in-line 2012 earnings.
Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 2.67 billion euros in 2012 from 2.44 billion a year earlier, Deutsche Post reported on Tuesday, broadly in line with consensus of 2.65 billion in a Reuters poll.
Europe's biggest express delivery and mail company also kept its dividend unchanged at 0.70 euros per share, falling slightly short of consensus for 0.75 euros. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)
* Consolidated Tomoka announces purchase of grocery-anchored shopping center in Fort Worth, Texas for $15.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Receives an offer to participate in a new, closed investment fund