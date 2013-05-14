* Q1 EBIT 711 mln euros vs poll avg 708 mln
* EBIT at express business up 9.5 pct
* Company sticks to 2013 outlook
FRANKFURT, May 14 Deutsche Post, the
world's biggest postal and logistics group, reported on Tuesday
its first-quarter operating profit rose 2.9 percent, driven
largely by its international express business.
Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) came to 711 million
euros ($923 million), broadly in line with analysts' average
forecast of 708 million in a Reuters poll.
The world's No. 1 freight forwarder stuck to its view that
the global economy will grow moderately this year.
It said it still aimed for 2013 EBIT in the range of 2.7
billion to 2.95 billion euros, with the mail business
contributing between 1.1 billion and 1.2 billion.
Operating profit at Deutsche Post's express delivery
business rose by 9.5 percent as its customers sent more
higher-margin shipments with a guaranteed delivery time. Profit
at its mail and supply chain businesses meanwhile declined.
According to Thomson Reuters StarMine, which weights
analysts' estimates based on their track record, Deutsche Post
trades at 13 times its 12-month forward earnings, a discount to
Swiss rival Kuehne & Nagel's 20.7 and U.S.-based
United Parcel Service's multiple of 16.9.