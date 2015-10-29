* Says IT upgrade could drag on for years

By Victoria Bryan

BERLIN, Oct 29 Deutsche Post said revamping IT systems at its logistics unit will drag on for several more years after its plans had to be re-examined, leading the group to warn that earnings would fall short of its previous expectations.

Shares in the group, known globally for its DHL delivery brand, fell 3 percent on Thursday morning after it said late the previous day it now expected 2015 earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of at least 2.4 billion euros ($2.6 billion).

That compares with a previous target of between 2.95 and 3.1 billion.

The group is writing down 345 million euros related to the failed IT implementation, but it is too early to talk about asking for compensation from IT suppliers SAP and IBM , Chief Financial Officer Larry Rosen told reporters.

SAP had no immediate comment, while IBM did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

"We're still in talks about correcting the system, but we are also in parallel looking at alternatives," Rosen said, declining to give a timeframe for any decision on whether to stick with current suppliers or go for another option.

Rosen said alternatives included using systems that were already available and successfully in use. He said the problem with the previous upgrade' dubbed NFE, was that because it was an integrated product, if one part didn't work properly this impacted all the rest.

He said that because the IT reorganisation would be done on a step-by-step basis, checking one component is successful before introducing the next, the costs were expected to be the same as in the budget for the NFE upgrade.

