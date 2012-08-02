BRIEF-Callinize Inc files to say it raised about $15.8 million in equity financing
* Callinize Inc files to say it raised about $15.8 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2l8g8OI)
FRANKFURT Aug 2 Deutsche Post DHL reported quarterly underlying earnings that exceeded estimates and raised its 2012 outlook for operating profit, citing continued demand for logistics services in Asia.
Adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose 7.8 percent to 581 million euros ($714.45 million), the group said on Thursday, beating a consensus forecast of 568 million euros.
Deutsche Post said it now expected to post 2012 EBIT of 2.6-2.7 billion euros, compared with a previous outlook for 2.5-2.6 billion euros.
Including a repayment of value-added tax (VAT), partly offset by provisions and disposal gains, EBIT was down 3.4 percent at 543 million euros, well above consensus of 393 million.
Deutsche Post had said in June that it owes back taxes to German authorities, which would have a 180 million euro impact on its operating profit.
($1 = 0.8132 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)
* Callinize Inc files to say it raised about $15.8 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2l8g8OI)
* In its SREP decision the European Central Bank has set a bank-specific minimum capital requirement of 8.15 percent for 2017 CET1 ratio
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, February 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited's (NCBJ) ratings as follows: --Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'B'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'B'; --Viability Rating at 'b'; --Support Rating at '4'; --Support Rating Floor at 'B'. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS and VR The bank's IDRs and VR reflect the high influence of the operating environme