FRANKFURT Aug 2 Deutsche Post DHL reported quarterly underlying earnings that exceeded estimates and raised its 2012 outlook for operating profit, citing continued demand for logistics services in Asia.

Adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose 7.8 percent to 581 million euros ($714.45 million), the group said on Thursday, beating a consensus forecast of 568 million euros.

Deutsche Post said it now expected to post 2012 EBIT of 2.6-2.7 billion euros, compared with a previous outlook for 2.5-2.6 billion euros.

Including a repayment of value-added tax (VAT), partly offset by provisions and disposal gains, EBIT was down 3.4 percent at 543 million euros, well above consensus of 393 million.

Deutsche Post had said in June that it owes back taxes to German authorities, which would have a 180 million euro impact on its operating profit.

