FRANKFURT Aug 6 Deutsche Post, the world's biggest mail and logistics company, raised its profit guidance for 2013 after it achieved a 14 percent rise in its second-quarter operating profit at 619 million euros ($819.6 million).

It said on Tuesday that revenue fell 0.6 percent to 13.6 billion euros.

A Reuters poll had estimated average operating profit of 620 million euros ($820.47 million) and forecast a 2.7 percent growth in revenues at 14.058 billion. ($1 = 0.7553 euros) (Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach)