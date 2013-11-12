FRANKFURT Nov 12 Deutsche Post considers it still too early now to start thinking about any share buyback or special dividend, Chief Financial Officer Larry Rosen told reporters on Tuesday.

Speaking after the company published its quarterly results, Rosen also that one could expect that Deutsche Post would make progress next year towards achieving its 2015 target to increase group earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to between 3.35- 3.55 billion euros ($4.49-$4.76 billion). ($1 = 0.7459 euros)

(Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach)