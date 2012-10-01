FRANKFURT Oct 1 The German communications network regulator has approved a Deutsche Post proposal to raise prices of stamps for standard letters, the first such increase in 15 years.

Watchdog Bundesnetzagentur said on Monday the price for standard letters would increase to 58 cents ($0.75) from 55 cents in 2013. ($1 = 0.7773 euros) (Reporting By Marilyn Gerlach)