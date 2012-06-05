FRANKFURT, June 5 Deutsche Post DHL said it owes back taxes of 516 million euros ($644.79 million) which it can only partially offset with provisions made in recent years.

Europe's biggest mail and express delivery company said on Tuesday it will pay the value-added-tax for the years 1998 through 2010 in the third quarter of this year, taking a net profit hit of 265 million euros.

The impact on earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) will be 180 million euros, but Deutsche Post still affirmed its full-year aim of posting EBIT of 2.5-2.6 billion euros.

($1 = 0.8003 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)