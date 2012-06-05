FRANKFURT, June 5 Deutsche Post DHL
said it owes back taxes of 516 million euros ($644.79 million)
which it can only partially offset with provisions made in
recent years.
Europe's biggest mail and express delivery company said on
Tuesday it will pay the value-added-tax for the years 1998
through 2010 in the third quarter of this year, taking a net
profit hit of 265 million euros.
The impact on earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) will
be 180 million euros, but Deutsche Post still affirmed its
full-year aim of posting EBIT of 2.5-2.6 billion euros.
($1 = 0.8003 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan)