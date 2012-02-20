DUESSELDORF, Germany Feb 20 Deutsche Post
DHL said it expects regulators would have concerns
about any plans for a combination of U.S. rival United Parcel
Service with TNT Express.
"We expect significant antitrust and regulatory issues," a
spokeswoman for Deutsche Post said on Monday.
TNT said on Friday it had rejected an offer from UPS, the
world's largest package delivery company, of 9 euros per share,
which valued company at 4.9 billion euros ($6.45 billion), but
both companies were still in talks.
Deutsche Post will focus on its organic business, the
spokeswoman said.
($1 = 0.7597 euros)
(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Maria Sheahan)