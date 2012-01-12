DUESSELDORF, Germany Jan 12 Deutsche Post DHL agreed to pay about 130,000 workers 4 percent more from April 1, ending weeks of talks with trade union Verdi.

The agreement is valid through March 31, 2013, Verdi said on Thursday.

Before talks started on Dec. 12, Verdi had demanded a 7 percent wage increase, saying the fact that Deutsche Post hiked its outlook twice last year justified the demand. Deutsche Post did not say how much it offered the union.

Deutsche Post workers last received a pay increase in 2009, of 3 percent, which was followed by an omission of any raises agreed in exchange for a promise not to ask workers to work longer hours or cut jobs.

And last year, Deutsche Post and Verdi agreed average wage cuts for new mail employees of 4 percent in exchange for extending job guarantees through 2015. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Maria Sheahan)