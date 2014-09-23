Sept 23 Deutsche Rohstoff AG : * Says sale of Wolfram Camp mine completed * Says sales price of C$ 18 million * Says sold all shares of the 100% owned subsidiaries Wolfram Camp Mining and

tropical metals * Says buyer is the Canadian company Almonty Industries that operates the Los

Santos tungsten mine in Spain * Says purchase price consists of CAD 10.5 million in Almonty shares and about

C$ 7.5 million in convertible bond * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage