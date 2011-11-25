Nov 25 AT&T (T.N) and T-Mobile USA owner Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE) are withdrawing their application with the Federal Communications Commission to focus on defending their $39 billion deal from a lawsuit brought by the U.S. Justice Department.

"We have every right to withdraw our merger from the FCC, and the FCC has no right to stop us," Wayne Watts, AT&T's general counsel, said in a statement on Friday.

"Any suggestion the agency might do otherwise would be an abuse of procedure which we would immediately challenge in court," he said.

FCC officials disagree with AT&T's assertion that the agency can only agree with the withdrawal of AT&T's application to buy T-Mobile.

The following is a summary of the FCC's options according to former agency officials and other experts:

GRANT WITHOUT PREJUDICE

The agency can accept the withdrawal request without prejudice, meaning the companies could refile their merger application at any time.

A former senior FCC official said this was the most likely scenario. "The FCC is not a court, and it does not ordinarily get into 'with prejudice' or 'without prejudice'," he said.

He added that he would expect the merging parties to offer concessions in any new application.

GRANT WITH PREJUDICE

The FCC could accept the withdrawal with prejudice, preventing AT&T from refiling with the agency.

This would effectively kill the deal as AT&T requires approval from the FCC to transfer spectrum licenses from Deutsche Telekom to their own network.

This would be an extreme move on the agency's part but it is within its power, experts say.

DENY REQUEST

The agency could deny the request all together and continue FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski's effort to have the deal sent to a hearing before an administrative law judge.

A draft order circulated to his fellow commissioners cited FCC staff findings that the deal would significantly diminish competition and lead to massive job losses.

Any administrative hearing at the FCC, which is charged with evaluating the public interest merits of the deal, would begin after the antitrust trial was concluded.

Public interest groups have urged the FCC to publish the order even if it grants the withdrawal request. "It is sure to contain conclusions that AT&T would like to keep quiet," said Public Knowledge legal director Harold Feld. (Reporting by Jasmin Melvin; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)