* AT&T, T-Mobile drop FCC application
* AT&T takes $4 bln charge for potential break-up
* Deutsche Telekom shares up 0.2 percent
By Harro Ten Wolde and Georgina Prodhan
FRANKFURT/LONDON, Nov 24 AT&T said
it would take a $4 billion charge in case its takeover of
T-Mobile USA fails, reflecting the dwindling chances for the
deal seen as job-destroying by powerful political opponents.
The U.S. telecoms group and T-Mobile owner Deutsche Telekom
, said they would continue to pursue anti-trust
approval for the $39 billion takeover from the U.S. Department
of Justice but withdrew for now applications to the industry
regulator.
"AT&T Inc and Deutsche Telekom AG are continuing to pursue
the sale of Deutsche Telekom's U.S. wireless assets to AT&T,"
they said in a statement on Thursday, the Thanksgiving holiday
in the United States.
Both the DOJ and telecoms watchdog the Federal
Communications Commission oppose the deal, which would reduce
the number of national mobile carriers to three while consumers
are struggling to make ends meet and unemployment rises.
FCC approval would be meaningless if the DOJ blocked the
deal, and AT&T and Deutsche Telekom said they would return to
the FCC process if they secured approval from the DOJ.
Analysts said the merger, badly needed by sub-scale T-Mobile
USA -- the smallest of the four U.S. national mobile operators
-- looked less likely than ever to succeed.
Espirito Santo analysts said AT&T's decision to take the $4
billion charge this quarter showed the company's own assessment
of the chances of success had fallen, causing its auditors to
force the company to take the hit now.
"It tells us something about timing too -- suggesting that
AT&T may decide to walk away at the first opportunity (March 20
2012) rather than waiting for the ultimate Sept. 20 2012
deadline," they wrote in a note to clients.
Deutsche Telekom shares were up 0.2 percent to 8.76 euros by
1315 GMT, broadly in line with the European telecoms index
, which was up 0.5 percent.
JOB SITUATION
Today's decision follows a blow earlier this week when the
FCC said it would try to send the deal to an administrative law
judge for review.
The FCC says the merger would result in a massive loss of
U.S. jobs and investment, and significantly diminish
competition, while the DOJ says it would lead to higher wireless
prices for consumers and businesses.
The DOJ has gone to court to block the deal, and a trial in
that case is due to begin on Feb. 13. Any administrative hearing
at the FCC, which is charged with evaluating the public-interest
merits of the deal, would begin after the anti-trust trial.
U.S. consumer spending growth slowed last month and business
capital investment plans were weak, although first-time claims
for jobless benefits remained in a range that hinted at
improving labour-market conditions.
AT&T has 260,000 employees, most in the United States.
Deutsche Telekom employs 36,000 at its U.S. unit.
AT&T argues that the T-Mobile merger could actually create
tens of thousands of jobs during integration and network
upgrades, and has pledged to bring back 5,000 jobs that it has
moved overseas -- but many observers are sceptical.
"I don't believe there's any politician in America who's
interested in being associated with something that has a
negative impact on the job situation in America," Denmark-based
telecoms consultant John Strand of Strand Consult told Reuters.
NO PLAN B
Acquiring T-Mobile would have vaulted number two-ranked AT&T
into the leading position in the U.S. wireless market,
overtaking Verizon Wireless, a venture of Verizon Communications
Inc and Vodafone Group Plc.
It would also have solved a years-long problem for Deutsche
Telekom, whose U.S. unit has long ceased to be a source of
growth and is in urgent need of investment.
Credit rating agency Moody's said it believed Deutsche
Telekom would rather exit the U.S. market than go it alone.
"The options open to Deutsche Telekom if it were to stay in
the US market are much less palatable than if it were to exit,"
wrote Carlos Winzer, senior vice president at Moody's.
However, the rating agency believes that Deutsche Telekom
will fight aggressively alongside AT&T to salvage the sale
process in order to improve its weak position in the US.
A failure would throw Deutsche Telekom Chief Executive Rene
Obermann's strategy into disarray and may force him to throw
money at a business he thought he was rid of. Company officials
have said there is no "Plan B".
The company faces a long delay at best and may be driven
back into the arms of number three U.S. carrier Sprint Nextel
-- a less suitable partner for whom T-Mobile USA would
not be worth nearly as much now as it was to AT&T in March.
A break-up fee of up to $6 billion, including some spectrum
and roaming access, would provide some consolation and could
allow Deutsche Telekom to sell the U.S. unit at a discount,
Strand said.
Telecoms consultant Fred Huet of Greenwich Consulting said
T-Mobile USA would immediately need to find ways of cutting
costs. "They need to find some way of sharing cost across
operators," he told Reuters.
"They need to have a better cost base, otherwise they're
going to be in real trouble soon."
