(Repeats to attach story to alert)

FRANKFURT Feb 23 Deutsche Telekom may enter partnerships in the United States to revive its mobile unit, which it failed to sell last year to AT&T, Chief Executive Rene Obermann told Reuters TV on Thursday.

"We need a structural solution for the United States to compensate for our diseconomies of scale, for instance via partneships with other companies," Obermann said.

Deutsche Telekom last year tried to sell T-Mobile USA, a growth engine in its early days but now a run-down asset, to AT&T T.N for $39 billion, but fierce regulatory opposition scuppered the deal, leaving Deutsche Telekom with a $6 billion breakup package.

Bleeding money and losing customers, T-Mobile USA ranks fourth among U.S. carriers behind AT&T, Verizon VZ.N and Sprint S.N. Deutsche Telekom said it will invest $1.4 billion in its U.S. network in the coming two years taking the total to $4 billion over the period. (Reporting by Peter Maushagen, writing by Harro ten Wolde)