FRANKFURT May 15 Deutsche Telekom confirmed the appointment of Thomas Dannenfeldt, the finance chief of its German unit, as its new chief financial officer.

Dannenfeldt will assume his new position on Jan. 1, 2014, succeeding Timotheus Hoettges, who will become Deutsche Telekom's new chief executive at that time, the company said in a statement on Wednesday. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan)