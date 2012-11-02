Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
FRANKFURT Nov 2 Deutsche Telekom is considering slashing its dividend by up to a third from 2013 onward, German business daily Handelsblatt reported, citing supervisory board sources.
The paper said that by cutting the dividend, Chief Executive Rene Obermann is to receive more financial leeway to invest in networks and new products.
Deutsche Telekom is expected to hold its dividend stable at 0.70 euros per share for the financial year 2012, Handelsblatt reported, the same amount that was paid out for 2010 and 2011.
Deutsche Telekom was not immediately available for comment.
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)