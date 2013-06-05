FRANKFURT, June 5 The German state has decided it wants cash dividend payments from its stake in Deutsche Telekom, the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday, after the company offered an alternative stock option.

Deutsche Telekom wants to preserve cash to partly pay for the roll-out of a superfast broadband and mobile network. If all shareholders were to opt for cash payments, it would cost the company around 3 billion euros, a company spokesman said.

The former German monopoly, which plans to invest 6 billion euros ($7.84 billion) in the next three years in broadband, has given its shareholders the option to take the 2012 dividend of 0.70 euros per share in stock or in cash.

To make room for the investments Deutsche Telekom has cut its dividend for the next two years by almost a third to an annual 0.50 euros per share.

State-owned development bank KfW, which holds 17.02 percent of Deutsche Telekom shares, said it had not made a final decision on how it would like to receive its dividend.

The Finance Ministry has a 14.96 percent stake in the firm.

Deutsche Telekom is offering a payout in new shares priced at a 2 percent discount, in order to make the deal more attractive.

For every 12.5 shares held prior to the dividend approval on May 16, shareholders who choose not to take cash can receive one extra share.

A spokesman for Deutsche Telekom said the company would give a breakdown on Monday on the number of shareholders preferring a cash payment and those opting for payment in shares. ($1 = 0.7650 euros) (Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski in Berlin, Peter Maushagen, Alexander Huebner and Harro ten Wolde in Frankfurt; Editing by Marilyn Gerlach and Elaine Hardcastle)