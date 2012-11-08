Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
FRANKFURT Nov 8 Deutsche Telekom will inform investors next month about its future dividend policy, its chief executive said on Thursday.
The company confirmed its outlook for a 2012 dividend of 0.70 euros per share after better-than-expected third-quarter results but investors have turned their focus to the coming years, anticipating a dividend cut.
Analysts polled by Reuters expect a dividend of 0.61 per share for 2013.
Chief Executive Rene Obermann said he would not give any details ahead of Deutsche Telekom's Capital Markets Days, an investor event scheduled for Dec. 6-7. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)