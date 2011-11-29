FRANKFURT Nov 29 German telecom services provider Drillisch won an initial skirmish with legal opponent Deutsche Telekom after a court decided it could not distribute a press release that accused Drillisch of fraud.

"The Regional Court Munich I today prohibited Deutsche Telekom by way of a preliminary injunction from disseminating its press release of 7 November 2011," Drillisch said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

"In such press release, Drillisch AG is accused of commission fraud by activating fictitious customers," it added. (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)