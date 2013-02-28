BONN Feb 28 Deutsche Telekom and France Telecom aim to keep a majority in their British mobile phone joint venture EE after its planned flotation, Deutsche Telekom's chief financial officer said.

The initial public offering will be launched at the end of the year at the earliest, Timotheus Hoettges said on Thursday.

Separately, Deutsche Telekom said it is currently not in negotiations with publisher Axel Springer on its digital classifieds business Scout24, which it is trying to divest. (Reporting by Peter Maushagen)