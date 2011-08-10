BRATISLAVA Aug 10 Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE)
and France Telecom have to pay a total 88.5 million
euros ($126 million) for a 10-year extension of licences of
their Slovak units, the Slovak telecommunication regulator said
on Wednesday.
France Telecom, running Slovensko Orange -- Slovakia's
biggest mobile and internet services provider in terms of number
of clients -- will pay 40.7 million euros.
Deutsche Telekom will pay 47.8 million euros for its
T-Mobile Slovensko unit's licence.
The regulator said the size of the fee was calculated using
anticipated trends in average revenue per user (ARPU) and
outlook of number of clients until 2021. The operators can
appeal against the ruling.
Orange Slovenko's net profit fell 6.8 percent to 186 million
euros last year. T-Mobile Slovensko's parent company Slovak
Telekom Group, run by Deutsche Telekom, saw net profit drop 17
percent to 121 million euros last year.
The levy on operators comes with the government of Prime
Minister Iveta Radicova looking for ways to boost revenues to
secure pledged fiscal consolidation plan, backed by a package of
tax hikes and spending cuts.
($1 = 0.703 euro)
(Reporting by Martin Santa; Editing by Dan Lalor)