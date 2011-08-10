BRATISLAVA Aug 10 Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE) and France Telecom have to pay a total 88.5 million euros ($126 million) for a 10-year extension of licences of their Slovak units, the Slovak telecommunication regulator said on Wednesday.

France Telecom, running Slovensko Orange -- Slovakia's biggest mobile and internet services provider in terms of number of clients -- will pay 40.7 million euros.

Deutsche Telekom will pay 47.8 million euros for its T-Mobile Slovensko unit's licence.

The regulator said the size of the fee was calculated using anticipated trends in average revenue per user (ARPU) and outlook of number of clients until 2021. The operators can appeal against the ruling.

Orange Slovenko's net profit fell 6.8 percent to 186 million euros last year. T-Mobile Slovensko's parent company Slovak Telekom Group, run by Deutsche Telekom, saw net profit drop 17 percent to 121 million euros last year.

The levy on operators comes with the government of Prime Minister Iveta Radicova looking for ways to boost revenues to secure pledged fiscal consolidation plan, backed by a package of tax hikes and spending cuts. ($1 = 0.703 euro) (Reporting by Martin Santa; Editing by Dan Lalor)